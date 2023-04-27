14,000 Ukrainian troops have returned home after receiving training in UK

During a House of Commons session on Ukraine, UK Defence Minister Andrew Murrison stated that the UK is actively working to pursue war crimes related to Russia’s war against Ukraine, SkyNews reports. He mentioned that 14,000 Ukrainian troops have returned to Ukraine after receiving training in the UK. Furthermore, Mr. Murrison stated that the UK will continue to provide military support to Ukraine and spend £2.3bn this year to assist them. He made it clear that the UK will stand by Ukraine for as long as necessary.

“We led the International Fund for Ukraine in instigating it and £520m, of which £300m has been expended, is really quite an achievement,” Murrison said. “The UK will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and will spend another £2.3bn on military support to Ukraine this year,” he added. Ukrainian servicemen depart for training on SAMP/T air defense system – Air Force Command

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe Ukraine's voice should be heard. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe Ukraine's voice should be heard. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: training Ukrainian troops, Ukraine-UK relations, United Kingdom (UK)