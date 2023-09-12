Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Times: UK reduces training of Ukrainian troops due to noise complaints

The British army has cut the number of military training for Ukrainian soldiers at the Lydd military camp by a third in response to residents' complaints about noise.
Ukrainian soldiers learn to fire a British Army AS90, a 155mm mobile artillery system, as part of their training in the UK. Photo: NATO
The British army has reduced the number of training for Ukrainian soldiers in Lydd army camp in Kent, following complaints from local residents about noise during training exercises, The Times reported.

According to the publication, the British Ministry of Defense was forced to reduce the number of exercises at the Lydd training ground by a third due to residents’ complaints about explosions and smoke.

Reportedly, residents sent letters to Lydd City Council demanding action. After the complaints were reported to the Ministry of Defense, the department agreed to limit the noise level and reduce the number of exercises by 30 percent.

We have robust monitoring procedures to ensure noise remains below agreed limits for the local community, though the amount the sound carries can be affected by wind direction and climate conditions,” a spokesperson for the UK Defense Ministry said.

While some residents demand a reduction in Ukrainian military exercises, others emphasize that “it’s no use sending people out who are not trained.”

