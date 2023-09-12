The British army has reduced the number of training for Ukrainian soldiers in Lydd army camp in Kent, following complaints from local residents about noise during training exercises, The Times reported.

According to the publication, the British Ministry of Defense was forced to reduce the number of exercises at the Lydd training ground by a third due to residents’ complaints about explosions and smoke.

Reportedly, residents sent letters to Lydd City Council demanding action. After the complaints were reported to the Ministry of Defense, the department agreed to limit the noise level and reduce the number of exercises by 30 percent.

“We have robust monitoring procedures to ensure noise remains below agreed limits for the local community, though the amount the sound carries can be affected by wind direction and climate conditions,” a spokesperson for the UK Defense Ministry said.

While some residents demand a reduction in Ukrainian military exercises, others emphasize that “it’s no use sending people out who are not trained.”

