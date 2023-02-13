NATO Defence Ministers to address Ukraine, stockpiles, undersea infrastructure Brussels meeting – Stoltenberg

Press conference by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the NATO Summit in Madrid from 28 to 30 June 2022. Credit: NATO/ Flickr 

NATO Defense Ministers are meeting in Brussels on 14-15 February 2023 to “strengthen the Alliance’s deterrence and defense, and step up and sustain for Ukraine,” according to the NATO website.

Previewing the meeting on 13 February, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted the urgency of delivering key capabilities to Ukraine before Russia can seize the initiative on the battlefield:

“We are in a race of logistics,” he said, stressing that “speed will save lives.”

According to the report, the NATO defense ministers are expected to “agree a new level of ambition for NATO defense planning, and address ways to increase defense industrial capacity and replenish stockpiles. They will also take steps to increase the protection of critical undersea infrastructure and discuss ways to maintain and step up defense spending across the Alliance.”

Next meeting in Rammstein format to take place at NATO headquarters

