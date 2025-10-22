Ukraine’s upgraded Sea Baby drones now can travel 1,500 km carrying two tons of explosives

Kyiv has unveiled a new generation of legendary Sea Baby naval drones. Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has showcased a next-generation version of its unmanned naval platforms.

These drones have already proven their effectiveness in combat missions in the Black Sea, including the third strike on the Crimean Bridge on 3 June 2025, the symbol of Russian occupation.

Sea Baby hits again: third strike on the Crimean Bridge

“Our drones have changed the balance of power in the Black Sea and proved their effectiveness. The new generation of Sea Baby is even more capable,” says Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk, the SBU's chief.

He stresses that "the work to clear the Black Sea of the Russian fleet will continue."

"The enemy will feel the full force of our technological developments," he claims.

Brigadier General Ivan Lukashevych, also known as “Hunter” from the SBU, adds that during this year's attack on the Crimean Bridge, the “sea babies” delivered explosives directly to the target, allowing the bridge supports of the illegal structure to be destroyed.

Range and payload: enhanced capabilities of Sea Baby

The new modifications of Sea Baby were developed using funds raised through the Ukrainian crowdfunding platform UNITED24.

According to one of the commanders of the SBU's military counterintelligence, the updated drones can travel over 1,500 km, carry up to 2,000 kg of payload, and are equipped with reinforced engines and a modern navigation system.

Armed to strike: naval firepower on board

The SBU development team presented two drone variants, each equipped with different weapons:

One fitted with a gyro-stabilized machine gun turret featuring target auto-tracking and recognition.

featuring target auto-tracking and recognition. Another capable of carrying a 10-tube Grad multiple rocket launcher system.

"SBU is constantly searching for effective tools to maintain Ukraine’s advantage in the Black Sea. The president’s objective is the neutralization of Russia’s powerful Black Sea Fleet, and we are actively working on it,” Lukashevych emphasizes.

The Security Service continues to develop other advanced weaponry and is already deploying it in the Black Sea, though details remain classified.

The active use of unmanned maritime platforms forced Russia to relocate most of its warships to the port of Novorossiysk and enabled the unblocking of the grain corridor.