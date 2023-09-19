Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian soldiers in New York hospital (photos, video)

Zelenskyy visited wounded Ukrainian soldiers in the Staten Island University Hospital immediately after he arrived in New York.
byIryna Voichuk
19/09/2023
1 minute read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with wounded Ukrainian soldiers at Staten Island University Hospital in New York. Credit: Zelenskyy/TG channel
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with wounded Ukrainian soldiers undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at Staten Island University Hospital in New York.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with wounded Ukrainian soldiers at Staten Island University Hospital in New York. Credit: Zelenskyy/TG channel

Zelenskyy spoke with the hospital staff and military personnel. According to him, the head of the medical facility told him that he had “never seen people who wanted to return home as much as the Ukrainian soldiers.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with wounded Ukrainian soldiers at Staten Island University Hospital in New York. Credit: Zelenskyy/TG channel

The President awarded the defenders the Order of Courage, III class. In addition, the Order of Merit, III class, was awarded to Rebecca Gonzalez, a physiotherapist at Staten Island University Hospital Ocean Breeze; Michael Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health Corporation; and Peter Leone, a senior physiotherapist at Staten Island University Hospital Ocean Breeze.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with wounded Ukrainian soldiers at Staten Island University Hospital in New York. Credit: Zelenskyy/TG channel
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with wounded Ukrainian soldiers at Staten Island University Hospital in New York. Credit: Zelenskyy/TG channel

The nonprofit organization Kind Deeds supports prosthetics and rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers. Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented the Golden Heart Award of the Head of State to the founder of Kind Deeds, Oleksandr Rubtsov.

On 18 September, Zelenskyy arrived in the US to attend events at the UN General Assembly and meet with US officials, including US President Joe Biden.

