Zelenskyy arrives in US ahead of UN General Assembly

On the evening of 18 September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his arrival in New York to attend events at the UN General Assembly and meet with US officials, including US President Joe Biden.

“In Washington, DC, I am going to meet with Joe Biden, leaders of the US Congress’ chambers and parties, military leadership, American businesses, journalists, and members of the Ukrainian community,” Zelenskyy wrote on his Twitter.

Olena @ZelenskaUA and I arrived in the United States for the high-level week of the UN General Assembly and a visit to Washington, D.C. I will attend the General Assembly, SDG Summit, and Security Council meetings at the UN, as well as a number of important bilateral talks.… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 18, 2023

Earlier, it was reported that Zelenskyy will meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the US.

