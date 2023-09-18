Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Zelenskyy arrives in US ahead of UN General Assembly

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in New York and announces participation in the UN General Assembly and a meeting with US President Biden.
byIryna Voichuk
18/09/2023
1 minute read
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: president.gov.ua
On the evening of 18 September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his arrival in New York to attend events at the UN General Assembly and meet with US officials, including US President Joe Biden.

In Washington, DC, I am going to meet with Joe Biden, leaders of the US Congress’ chambers and parties, military leadership, American businesses, journalists, and members of the Ukrainian community,” Zelenskyy wrote on his Twitter.

Earlier, it was reported that Zelenskyy will meet with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to the US.

