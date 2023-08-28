Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

UK intel: Russia likely to cancel Zapad military exercises due to lack of troops, equipment

byIryna Voichuk
28/08/2023
1 minute read
russian zapad training
Russian troops parade ahead of the opening of the Zapad 2021 joint Russian-Belarusian drills on the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia, on Sept. 9, 2021. (Russian Defense Ministry/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)
According to British intelligence, Russia has most likely canceled Zapad planned joint strategic exercise and a significant annual event meant to culminate the military’s training year. The exercise was scheduled to take place in September 2023.

Starting from 2010, Russia adopted a four-year cycle, rotating Joint Strategic Exercises (JSEs) across the country. However, since 2021, Russia has focused on locating the JSEs in western Russia at least every other year, emphasizing its priority to address what it perceives as the NATO threat.

Zapad exercise 2021 marked the largest Russian military exercise since the times of the Soviet Union, UK intel noted.

The Russian military’s unsuccessful operations in Ukraine have clearly demonstrated that JSEs have limited training value and serve mainly for demonstration purposes. “Russia has likely canceled Zapad 2023 because too few troops and equipment are available,” British intel concluded.

There is a real possibility that the Russian leadership is also sensitive to the domestic criticism that another well-represented JSE might face in wartime.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
