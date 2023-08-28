Ukrainian drone hits Russian barracks in occupied Enerhodar (VIDEO)

On 28 August, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit the barracks and command post of invading Russian forces in occupied Enerhodar (Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southeastern Ukraine), Ukraine’s intelligence (GUR) reported and published a video of the drone attack.

As a result of the attack, Russian military personnel, allegedly “Kadyrovites” (troops of the Chechen unit of the Russian Guard), were injured.

A Ukrainian drone hits barracks and command post of invading Russian forces in occupied Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast Ukraine's intel published the video of a strike claiming that barracks of the Russian unit of Kadyrovites (Chechen unit of the Russian guard) were hit.

📹GUR pic.twitter.com/S7ALUbqPQB — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 28, 2023

According to Ukraine’s intelligence, the operation was coordinated with the local resistance movement on the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. As a result of the drone strike, the barracks of the Russian Guard (Rosgvardiya) OMON unit Akhmat-1 were damaged.

After the occupation of Enerhodar in the spring of 2022, the “Kadyrovites” seized a building at 46 Budivelnykiv Street, where a local branch of one of the Ukrainian banks used to be located, and turned it into a command post and barracks.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, a drone hit the building at 09:50 a.m. As a result, cars parked in the yard were damaged, and the personnel of the invaders were injured.

“A fire started in the building. Fire crews and ambulances arrived at the scene. Information on the number of killed and wounded “Kadyrovites” is currently being clarified,” the Ukrainian intelligence reported.

According to Ukraine’s intelligence, there are no casualties among civilians.

After a series of explosions, the Russians urgently evacuated the local “civil-military administration,” the Ukrainian intelligence reported. Currently, Russian inspections are underway in Enerhodar, and access to the Internet is limited in the city.

