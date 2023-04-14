Joint Investigation Team on international crimes in Ukraine to also investigate genocide – Prosecutor General’s Office

Exhumation of bodies from the mass grave in Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, 24 September 2022/ Source: Telegram channel, pryamiy

Members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on alleged core international crimes committed in Ukraine signed an agreement to investigate not only war crimes but also crimes of genocide, as reported by the Telegram channel of the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office, citing a statement by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.

The JIT coordination meeting in Lithuania The JIT coordination meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania/ Source: Source: Telegram channel, pgo_gov_ua

“International cooperation in investigation and prosecution of genocide has reached a new high.” We are joining forces with allies to investigate this “crime of crimes.” The agreement will facilitate the exchange of evidence and information, and international experts will bolster the work of the JIT,” stated Prosecutor General Kostin.



According to Kostin, the widespread and systematic nature of the war crimes committed in Ukraine’s occupied territories indicates a persecuting campaign against Ukrainians as a national group.

Currently, the investigations are focusing on two primary aspects: whether certain war crimes exhibit signs of genocide

whether the identified patterns indicate a deliberate genocide policy

During the JIT coordination meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania, the participants discussed the progress of the investigations and the direction, and consulted on crucial decisions pertaining to the JIT’s activities, as well as the possibility of Europol joining the group.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Genocide, Investigation, Russian war against Ukraine, Russian war crimes