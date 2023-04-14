Joint Investigation Team on international crimes in Ukraine to also investigate genocide – Prosecutor General’s Office

Exhumation of bodies from the mass grave in Izyum, Kharkiv Oblast, 24 September 2022/ Source: Telegram channel, pryamiy
Members of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on alleged core international crimes committed in Ukraine signed an agreement to investigate not only war crimes but also crimes of genocide, as reported by the Telegram channel of the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office, citing a statement by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.
“International cooperation in investigation and prosecution of genocide has reached a new high.” We are joining forces with allies to investigate this “crime of crimes.” The agreement will facilitate the exchange of evidence and information, and international experts will bolster the work of the JIT,” stated Prosecutor General Kostin.
According to Kostin, the widespread and systematic nature of the war crimes committed in Ukraine’s occupied territories indicates a persecuting campaign against Ukrainians as a national group.
- whether certain war crimes exhibit signs of genocide
- whether the identified patterns indicate a deliberate genocide policy
During the JIT coordination meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania, the participants discussed the progress of the investigations and the direction, and consulted on crucial decisions pertaining to the JIT’s activities, as well as the possibility of Europol joining the group.
