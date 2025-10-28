Experts: Barracuda may give Poland 900-km range and could become Ukraine’s next missile

Barracuda-500 opens up a new 900 km strike potential for Poland. Manufacturing these missiles would theoretically allow Warsaw to reach Moscow, writes military portal Defence Express.

The security concerns have been raised in Warsaw since the Russian attack on Poland on 10 October. It was the first time Moscow launched a massive drone attack on a NATO member country. In response, Poland is intensifying its defense readiness.

“The presence of Barracuda-500 in the Polish military’s arsenal would theoretically allow them to strike even Moscow, which lies roughly 900 km from the state border,” the analysts say.

Can Barracuda-500 production spread fast?

For now, the discussion concerns producing these missiles only for Poland’s own needs, and does not even touch on the possibility of supplying them to Ukraine, although that scenario is entirely realistic.

In addition, the US Air Force also wants to purchase more than 3,000 Barracuda-500 missiles.

“Ukraine had already expressed interest in the Barracuda-500, which is intended to replace or complement the Tomahawk,” the experts explain.

The missiles were first revealed in autumn 2024, and since then, production has also been rolled out in Taiwan.

“Therefore, looking ahead, it is quite possible that Barracuda-500 production could be established in Ukraine in a relatively short time,” the experts believe.

The cheap missile ready to strike from fighters or transport planes

“The price of one Barracuda-500 is estimated at $216,500, which is very low for a cruise missile," the experts added.

Barracuda missiles can be launched from airborne platforms such as the F-15E, F-18E/F, and F-16, and also from any transport aircraft, even an An-26, on Rapid Dragon pallets.