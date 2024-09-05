Eng
NBC News: Zelenskyy says details of F-16 crash in Ukraine to be revealed after investigation completion

The crash, which resulted in the death of pilot Oleksii Mes, is being thoroughly examined before any further information is released.
byOlena Mukhina
05/09/2024
1 minute read
A pilot in F-16 fighter in Ukraine.
A pilot in F-16 fighter in Ukraine. Screenshot from the video of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's speech on the Ukraine's Air Force Day.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with NBC News that the details and reasons behind the recent F-16 crash in Ukraine will be disclosed once the investigation is complete.

On 26 August, during a massive Russian missile and airstrike, Ukraine lost an F-16 aircraft, which resulted in the death of pilot Oleksii Mes from the Ukrainian Air Force.

“I cannot provide details at this time due to our legislation. We need to complete the investigation first, and then we will share this information with our partners—what was done and what caused the incident,” Zelenskyy explained.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that during the air battle, F-16s demonstrated high effectiveness, using onboard weapons to shoot down four enemy cruise missiles.

Earlier, Dutch Armed Forces Commander Onno Eichelsheim said that Ukraine is permitted to use Dutch-donated F-16 fighter jets within Russian territory, provided they adhere to the laws of war.

Ukraine allowed to use Dutch F-16s inside Russia, military chief confirms

Despite Ukraine’s appeals, Western countries, including the US and the UK, have restricted Ukraine’s use of their long-range weapons like ATACMS and Storm Shadow missiles for strikes inside Russia, allegedly aiming to avoid escalation.

Ukraine received its first F-16s in early August, with up to ten aircraft delivered and more expected later.

