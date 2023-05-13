Reportedly, Russia lost four aircraft in one day over its own territory

In the afternoon of 13 May 2023, several popular Russian military-related Telegram channels reported that Russia lost four aircraft: 2 Mi-8 helicopters, a Su-34 fighter bomber aircraft, and a Su-35 ground attack aircraft over the Russian Briansk Oblast and near the northern Ukrainian border.



The footage of the crash of at least one helicopter and one aircraft appeared.

Footage showing a surface-to-air missile hitting the Russian helicopter Mi-8 over Klintsy from another angle. Two pilots reportedly didn't survive. 📹Poslushano Klintsy pic.twitter.com/rjweb6nVUw — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 13, 2023

Also, the second apparently also Russian air asset to crash in Brysnak Oblast was first reported as a helicopter, but the wreckage definitely belongs to a fighter jet 📹TG/Podslushano Kintsy pic.twitter.com/5cH045ov2d — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 13, 2023

Russian official authorities claimed that the aircraft was shot down by Ukrainian saboteurs and announced a special “interception plan,” according to RIA Novosti.



At the same time, various Russian military bloggers speculate that either Russian own air defense mistakenly shot down the targets or Ukrainians used Patriot systems from Ukraine’s Chernihiv Oblast.

Ukrainian officials didn’t comment on the incident.

Also, the Russian helicopter Mi-8 crashed in northern Crimea yesterday during a “training flight” due to “engine failure,” according to Russian sources. Its pilots died.

Tags: combat aircraft, Russian losses