Ukraine to receive first batch of US Abrams tanks by early fall – CNN

byOlena Mukhina
08/08/2023
An M1 Abrams tank. Photo by Spc. Kevin Brown/DVIDS
The US has approved a shipment of the first batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine was approved for shipment over the weekend, and the tanks are on track to arrive in Ukraine by early fall, Army Acquisition Chief Doug Bush has announced, as per CNN.

Tanks have to get to Europe and then be transferred to Ukraine with ammunition, spare parts, and fuel equipment, Bush told reporters during the recent briefing.

The US began training Ukrainian soldiers how to operate tanks in May in Germany. The 31 tanks of M1-A1 models destined for Ukraine had been undergoing refurbishment and preparation for shipment for several months and were officially approved for shipment over the weekend.

