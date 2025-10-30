Ukraine now makes NATO-standard tank shells for Abrams and Leopard 2 tanks

A Ukrainian defense firm has started producing NATO-standard shells for Abrams and Leopard 2 tanks, using Czech documentation and components. The company, now producing only under 5,000 shells monthly, says it aims to double production capacity and eventually localize up to 80% of manufacturing.

This comes amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, with Moscow still holding an advantage in artillery firepower. Both sides have faced shell shortages — Ukraine began limited domestic production but depends heavily on Western supplies, while Russia, depleting its Soviet-era stockpiles, now outsources up to 50% of its shells from North Korea and ramps up its own manufacturing.

Ukrainian Armor has launched full-scale production of 120 mm ammunition for Western main battle tanks Abrams and Leopard 2, the company told Ukrainian defense news outlet Militarnyi. The company said the production was made possible after receiving technological documentation and a license from the Czech-based Czechoslovak Group (CSG), which also supplies key components such as propellant charges, detonators, and initiators.

According to CSG, they do not own any facilities or production technology in Ukraine, but benefit from the project via licensing fees and by supplying critical elements.

“We are proud to be one of the first Western companies to successfully transfer large-caliber ammunition production to Ukraine,” said David Chour, Deputy Chairman of the Board at CSG.

Ukrainian Armor manufactures the projectile bodies locally, handles the filling and final assembly, and conducts testing. The company confirmed that the plant was completed in early 2025 and production began almost immediately.

CSG has developed its own line of 120 mm tank shells compatible with Leopard 2 and Abrams tanks, which use NATO-standard smoothbore guns such as the Rheinmetall L/44 and L/55. The Ukrainian plant currently has the capacity to produce 4,800 of these 120 mm shells per month.

Artillery shells

In its first year of cooperation with CSG, Ukrainian Armor says it plans to produce up to 100,000 artillery rounds of 155 mm caliber and 50,000 rounds of 105 mm caliber. In the future, it aims to double these figures and ultimately reach 300,000 shells per year, according to Militarnyi.

In addition to NATO-standard shells, the Ukrainian company continues producing Soviet-standard 152 mm and 122 mm rounds in parallel.