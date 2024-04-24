Ukrainian President grateful for US support, emphasizes need for swift action

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address to the nation, commented on President Joe Biden signing the US foreign aid bill including assistance for Ukraine, stating, “everything should be done now to ‘compensate for the six months that have passed in the debate.’” The approval of the Ukraine aid came after more than six months of delays in Congress, which depleted Ukrainian stockpiles and facilitated some Russian advancements on the battlefield.

President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to President Biden, the US Congress, and all Americans who support Ukraine’s effort to counter Putin, stressing the importance of this support in defending democracy and maintaining global order. The president also acknowledged the contributions of the US defense industry and states producing weapons, highlighting that these efforts bolster not just Ukraine, but also the US and other allies committed to a rule-based world order. https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1783208166945124808 “Now we will do everything to compensate for the six months that have passed in debate and doubt,” he said, emphasizing the need to overturn the effects of Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure and cities, mobilizing global support to pressure Russia further. Strategic ambiguity

Zelenskyy mentioned that Ukraine has been working to secure ATACMS missiles, not openly mentioning if the US has included those in the new military aid package:

“These days, we have been working with our American friends at all levels as actively as possible to quickly fill this package from the United States with the weapons our warriors need. From ATACMS and artillery, anti-tank weapons and HIMARS munitions to the necessary air defense systems and vehicles,” Zelenskyy noted.

Despite unofficial reports about the inclusion of long-range ATACMS missiles in US aid to Ukraine, the Pentagon’s announcement did not explicitly confirm this. However, the possibility remains as the aid package lists “additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS)” as a capability, which could implicitly include these missiles.