Poland supplies half of Ukraine’s Starlink network, orders 5,000 More terminals for Kyiv troops

Digital Affairs Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski reveals Poland has delivered 24,400 Starlink terminals to Ukraine through 2024, ensuring battlefield communications remain operational despite hundreds lost in combat and reported US threats to disable service.
byOlena Mukhina
25/02/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers deploying Starlink internet. Photo: Twitter (faces hidden)
Poland has ordered an additional 5,000 Starlink terminals for Ukraine, according to Militarnyi.

Starlink terminals provide critical communication for the Ukrainian military on the front lines. By the end of 2024, Poland had supplied Ukraine with 24,400 Starlink terminals produced by Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Polish Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski says that the Polish government provides half of all Starlink terminals operating in Ukraine. The minister reveals that a new batch was ordered in November and is gradually being delivered to Ukraine.

Poland is not donating these terminals to Ukraine but lending them. However, it is unlikely that they will ever be returned.

Not all terminals are active at all times—their number fluctuates as they are turned on and off at Ukraine’s discretion. Additionally, hundreds of terminals have been destroyed in combat.

“Poland has been supplying the internet to Ukrainian society and the Ukrainian army for many months. Due to Starlink, tasks are carried out that allow the front to be maintained,” Gawkowski says.

Earlier reports warned that the US was considering disabling Starlink if Kyiv did not sign a mineral resources deal.

After Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy refused to sign a rare minerals investment deal worth $500 billion, stating that Ukraine had received only $98.5 billion from the US since 2022, US President Donald Trump called him a “dictator without elections” and accused Ukraine of starting the war with Russia after US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia. The agreement also lacked security guarantees or assurances of further military aid, alongside other unfavorable terms.

However, Gawkowski revealed that Poland purchased Starlink terminals for Kyiv, and given this, he said he could not imagine Ukraine being cut off from the service.

Poland secures Ukraine’s vital Starlink access, says “cannot imagine” service cut-off

In December last year, Ukrainian forces gained access to the secure network of the US military satellite communication system, Starshield.

