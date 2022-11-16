NATO Secretary General says Poland blast likely caused by Ukrainian missile but Moscow bears responsibility

The missile impact site in Przewodów, Poland. 16 November 2022. Source.

On 16 November, NATO’s Secretary General said the November 15 blast in Poland was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile but that Russia was ultimately responsible because it started the war, Reuters reports.

“They are responsible for the war that has caused this situation,” Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference after an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors. “Let me be clear this is not Ukraine’s fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine.”

NATO’s Secretary General said the incident proved the risks of the war in Ukraine but had not changed the military alliance’s assessment of the threat against its members, according to Reuters.

“An investigation into this incident is ongoing and we need to await its outcome,” Stoltenberg added according to RFE/RL. “But we have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack.”

