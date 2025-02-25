Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine intelligence chief warns Poland to be Russia’s next target If Kyiv falls

Ukraine’s intelligence director Budanov warns Russia views itself as an empire seeking to reclaim former Soviet territories, with Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria as targets if Ukraine is defeated.
byOlena Mukhina
25/02/2025
2 minute read
Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Source: Armyinform.
Kyrylo Budanov, the chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Source: Armyinform.
Ukraine intelligence chief warns Poland to be Russia’s next target If Kyiv falls

If Russia captures Ukraine, Poland will be its next target, followed by other former Warsaw Pact countries, warned Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR), according to Novyny.Live.

Recently, Budanov said that Russia’s goals toward Ukraine remain unchanged – to take over Ukraine by military, political, non-political, and internal social means.

“Russia doesn’t see itself as a federation—it sees itself as an empire. The model its leadership envisions is a version of the Soviet Union that includes former Warsaw Pact countries. This won’t change if the worst-case scenario unfolds,” Budanov said.

According to him, absorbing these nations is Russia’s “minimum objective” in its imperial ambitions.

“If we fall, Poland is next. I’m saying this outright—not to instill fear, but to make it clear. Then will come the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria. A full rollback,” he warned.

Despite Moscow’s claims of openness to negotiations, Russia continues its relentless aerial attacks on Ukraine.

Just yesterday, Russia launched 213 Shahed strike drones, along with various decoy UAVs from Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Additionally, seven Kh-101 cruise missiles were fired from Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

Speaking at the YES meeting, Budanov also explained why Ukraine faces challenges in striking Russian Shahed production facilities despite successful attacks on oil refineries.

“The reason is clear. First, these sites are located deep inside Russia. Second, they are heavily shielded by electronic warfare and air defense systems. On top of that, we must break through Russia’s first line of defense along the front,” he said.

A third major challenge, according to Budanov, is the scale of these facilities.

“These are vast industrial complexes spanning kilometers. Drones are designed for precision strikes, but we need to destroy entire areas. That requires missiles—and ours don’t yet have the range,” he noted.

He also confirmed that Russia is ramping up Shahed production but declined to disclose exact figures.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts