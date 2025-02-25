Ukraine intelligence chief warns Poland to be Russia’s next target If Kyiv falls

If Russia captures Ukraine, Poland will be its next target, followed by other former Warsaw Pact countries, warned Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR), according to Novyny.Live.

Recently, Budanov said that Russia’s goals toward Ukraine remain unchanged – to take over Ukraine by military, political, non-political, and internal social means.

“Russia doesn’t see itself as a federation—it sees itself as an empire. The model its leadership envisions is a version of the Soviet Union that includes former Warsaw Pact countries. This won’t change if the worst-case scenario unfolds,” Budanov said.

According to him, absorbing these nations is Russia’s “minimum objective” in its imperial ambitions.

“If we fall, Poland is next. I’m saying this outright—not to instill fear, but to make it clear. Then will come the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Bulgaria. A full rollback,” he warned.

Despite Moscow’s claims of openness to negotiations, Russia continues its relentless aerial attacks on Ukraine.

Just yesterday, Russia launched 213 Shahed strike drones, along with various decoy UAVs from Oryol, Bryansk, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. Additionally, seven Kh-101 cruise missiles were fired from Tu-95MS strategic bombers.

Speaking at the YES meeting, Budanov also explained why Ukraine faces challenges in striking Russian Shahed production facilities despite successful attacks on oil refineries.

“The reason is clear. First, these sites are located deep inside Russia. Second, they are heavily shielded by electronic warfare and air defense systems. On top of that, we must break through Russia’s first line of defense along the front,” he said.

A third major challenge, according to Budanov, is the scale of these facilities.

“These are vast industrial complexes spanning kilometers. Drones are designed for precision strikes, but we need to destroy entire areas. That requires missiles—and ours don’t yet have the range,” he noted.

He also confirmed that Russia is ramping up Shahed production but declined to disclose exact figures.

