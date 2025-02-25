Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Zeit: US, Russia to hold second meeting behind Ukraine, EU’s backs today

Russian and US delegations will meet in Saudi Arabia’s capital, continuing talks that began with their foreign ministers on 18 February, per Die Zeit.
byYuri Zoria
25/02/2025
2 minute read
zeit russia hold second meeting behind ukraine eu's backs today state secretary marco rubio (second left) meets saudi foreign minister prince faisal bin farhan russian sergey lavrov (far right) other
US State Secretary Marco Rubio (second from left) meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (far right), and other officials in Riyadh on 18 February 2025. Screenshot: YouTube/AP
Zeit: US, Russia to hold second meeting behind Ukraine, EU’s backs today

Russian and American delegations will meet in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on 25 February for their second round of talks, German publication Die Zeit reports, citing diplomatic sources.

Trump has been pushing for talks between Kyiv and Moscow, ostensibly to end the Russo-Ukrainian war. However, concerns persist that this could pressure Ukraine into territorial concessions while enabling the US to pursue access to Ukraine’s mineral resources as compensation for aid. Under Trump, US support for Kyiv appears to be shifting, aligning more with Moscow amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

According to Die Zeit, this meeting will follow up on discussions held last week between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The meeting on 18 February marked the first high-level encounter between the two countries since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.

Once again, representatives from Ukraine and the European Union were not invited to participate in these talks, the publication notes.

The Riyadh negotiations take place one day after French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Washington, where he met with US President Donald Trump at the White House. Following their meeting, Trump claimed that a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine could be reached within the coming weeks.

In a television interview after meeting with Trump, Macron also suggested that a ceasefire in the Ukraine war could come “within a few weeks.”

RFE/RL notes that the German publication did not specify exactly who would participate in the dialogue.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!