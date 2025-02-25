Putin’s spokesman says no to European peacekeepers in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on POTUS Donald Trump’s statement that Putin was “ok” with European peacekeepers in Ukraine.

“There is a position on this matter that was expressed by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov,” Peskov said. “I have nothing to add to this and nothing to comment on.”

This comes just one day after Trump hosted French President Emmanuel Macron with whom he discussed the matter, claiming that he specficially asked Putin this question and he had “no problem with it.”

Peskov referred to the comments by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov who met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week, saying that Russia deems it unaccpetable for NATO or other countries’ troops to be deployed “under a foreign flag, under the flag of the European Union or under national flags.”

Rubio is slated to continue the bilateral negotiation in Saudi Arabia today.