Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Putin’s spokesman says no to European peacekeepers in Ukraine

byLesia Dubenko
25/02/2025
1 minute read
Russian president Vladimir Putin and his spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
Putin’s spokesman says no to European peacekeepers in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on POTUS Donald Trump’s statement that Putin was “ok” with European peacekeepers in Ukraine.

“There is a position on this matter that was expressed by Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov,” Peskov said. “I have nothing to add to this and nothing to comment on.”

This comes just one day after Trump hosted French President Emmanuel Macron with whom he discussed the matter, claiming that he specficially asked Putin this question and he had “no problem with it.”

Peskov referred to the comments by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov who met with Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week, saying that Russia deems it unaccpetable for NATO or other countries’ troops to be deployed “under a foreign flag, under the flag of the European Union or under national flags.”

Rubio is slated to continue the bilateral negotiation in Saudi Arabia today.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts