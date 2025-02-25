Republican threatens Putin-friendly Carlson over his stance on Ukraine aid

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) threatened the popular commentator and ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Speaking Monday to British journalist Steven Edginton from GB News, Crenshaw lambasted Carlson for his opposition to Ukraine aid.

Edginton asked Crenshaw about his position on providing aid to Ukraine: “Just coming back to this $100 billion to Ukraine, I know that people like Tucker Carlson will make the argument that there’s a real opportunity cost there, we could have spent that money on the border or fixing issues in America. What do you make of that argument?”

Crenshaw replied that “you can walk and chew bubble gum at the same time,” adding “we spent 75-80 percent of our budget on a welfare state in America, Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid. I would love to ask Tucker what he thinks that $100 billion should be spent on and if he would vote on it as a conservative. Tucker doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

Answering the question of whether he has met Tucker, Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL, said that they talked a lot on X (Twitter), adding that “If I ever meet him, I’ll f‑‑‑ing kill him” because “he’s the worst.”

A spokesperson for Crenshaw’s office told The Hill who reported that story that he wasn’t serious about it though Crenshaw appeared to be determined.

Crenshaw previously criticized the host for visiting Moscow and claiming that it was a lot nicer than in any American cite, adding that “I don’t really take his advice seriously.”

Carlson in turn invited him for an interview, saying, “Why don’t you come sit for an interview and we’ll see how you do? ’ll send you my address, @DanCrenshawTX.”

Tucker Carlson is best known for his interview with Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin and Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.