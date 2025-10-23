Trump cancels Budapest summit with Putin, says it “didn’t feel right” and talks “don’t go anywhere”

US President Donald Trump announced on 23 October 2025 that he has canceled a planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, citing frustration that previous high-level talks "don't go anywhere."

The abrupt cancellation, which coincided with the White House unveiling new sanctions on Russia's two largest oil companies, signals a significant stall in direct diplomacy. It marks a strategic pivot from personal engagement—which has previously been strained—to escalating economic pressure as the administration's primary tool for resolving the war in Ukraine.

Budapest summit abruptly canceled

During a press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte late on 23 October at the White House, Trump confirmed the cancellation of his upcoming summit with Putin. The move came on the same day the administration announced it was elevating sanctions against Russia.

"We canceled the meeting with President Putin. It just… it didn't feel right to me. [I] didn't feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get, so I canceled it, but we'll do it in the future," President Trump said.

From “good conversations” to sanctions

The President elaborated on his frustration with the diplomatic process, suggesting that previous discussions with the Russian leader have not yielded results.

"Well, I think that in terms of honesty, the only thing I can say is every time I speak with Vladimir [Putin], I have good conversations and then uh they don't go anywhere. They just don't go anywhere," Trump stated.

This shift away from direct talks, for now, coincides with a new push for economic pressure. When asked about the timing of new sanctions against two major Russian oil companies, the president was direct.

"I just felt it was time. We waited a long time," he said.

Despite the canceled meeting and new sanctions, the President maintained his belief that both sides are ready for an end to the conflict.

"I think they want peace. I think they both want peace at this point. It's been, you know, it's almost four years," Trump said.

“We think it's ridiculous”

Trump justified the new pressure by pointing to the staggering human cost of the war, which he called "ridiculous."

"Last week, they had almost 8,000 soldiers killed. Many Russians were killed last week. Many Ukrainians were killed last week. We think it's ridiculous and would like to have it end," he said.

He later expanded on this theme, comparing the conflict to a historic tragedy and stressing the need for a deal.