Casualties increase to 8 in aftermath of Russian missile attack on Nova Poshta 

On the morning of 3 November, a 29-year-old Nova Poshta employee died in the hospital, after being injured due to a Russian missile attack on the terminal, the oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported

According to Syniehubov, there are 7 more victims in the hospital. Six of them in the surgery department and one in the neurosurgery department. Their condition is stable, he added.

On 21 October, two Russian S-300 missiles hit the building of Nova Poshta (New Post), Ukraine’s largest privately-owned postal service, in the village of Korotych, Kharkiv Oblast. On the day of the strike, Russian missiles killed six and injured 17 employees of Nova Poshta company. They were inside the building when Russian missiles hit it.

On 23 October, Nova Poshta’s co-founders said that the company would arrange additional bomb shelters in its depots, Ukrinform reported.

“We have built bomb shelters at all depots. But now it’s about making small bomb shelters inside the buildings so people can be as close to them as possible,” Volodymyr Popereshniuk, co-founder of the company, said.

