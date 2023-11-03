Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Casualties increase to 8 in aftermath of Russian missile attack on Nova Poshta 

The Kharkiv Oblast governor reported that there are 7 more victims in the hospital.
byMaria Tril
03/11/2023
1 minute read
The destroyed Nova Poshta terminal in Korotych, Kharkiv Oblast, due to a Russian attack on 21 October. Credit: Rubryka
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On the morning of 3 November, a 29-year-old Nova Poshta employee died in the hospital, after being injured due to a Russian missile attack on the terminal, the oblast governor Oleh Syniehubov reported

According to Syniehubov, there are 7 more victims in the hospital. Six of them in the surgery department and one in the neurosurgery department. Their condition is stable, he added.

On 21 October, two Russian S-300 missiles hit the building of Nova Poshta (New Post), Ukraine’s largest privately-owned postal service, in the village of Korotych, Kharkiv Oblast. On the day of the strike, Russian missiles killed six and injured 17 employees of Nova Poshta company. They were inside the building when Russian missiles hit it.

On 23 October, Nova Poshta’s co-founders said that the company would arrange additional bomb shelters in its depots, Ukrinform reported.

“We have built bomb shelters at all depots. But now it’s about making small bomb shelters inside the buildings so people can be as close to them as possible,” Volodymyr Popereshniuk, co-founder of the company, said.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts