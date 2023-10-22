Russian S-300 nighttime strike on postal station kills six in Kharkiv

Russian missiles hit a postal company building in Kharkiv (eastern Ukraine), killing six civilians, according to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast State Administration.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, two Russian S-300 missiles hit the building of Nova Poshta (New Post), a private Ukrainian postal and courier company. The missile strike killed six and injured 14 employees of Nova Poshta company, Oleh Syniehubov said.

“The victims, aged 19 to 42, sustained shrapnel wounds and explosive injuries. Among those hospitalized, seven people are in moderate condition. Another seven men are in serious condition, doctors are fighting for their lives and providing all necessary assistance,” Oleh Syniehubov said.

All the dead and injured are civilians. According to Dmytro Chubenko, the spox of the Prosecutor’s Office of the Kharkiv Oblast, they were inside the building when Russian missiles hit it. The debris is being cleared at the site.

DNA expertise will be needed to establish the identities of several people who died at the post office terminal due to the Russian missile strike, the representative of the Kharkiv Police Department, Mykhailo Tsap, reported.

According to Mykhailo Tsap, dozens of people were inside and near the postal company building at the time of the missile strike.

“The scale of destruction is significant. A severe fire covered an area of about 300 square meters. The explosion damaged cars parked near the post office terminal,” Mykhailo Tsap said.

Russian missiles hit a postal company building in Kharkiv (eastern Ukraine) The missile strikes killed civilians, the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Administration reported. 📹https://t.co/clxUhsaE4e pic.twitter.com/EYwtogxm8e — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 21, 2023

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the missile strike, saying Russian missiles hit a civilian object.

“An ordinary civilian facility. Unfortunately, there are victims. My condolences to the families and friends,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram. “We need to increase pressure on the terrorist state [Russia – ed.]. We need to strengthen the unity of the world in confronting terror even more. And we are doing it. Russia will achieve nothing with terror and murder. There is only one end for all terrorists: responsibility for their actions,” Zelenskyy added.

President Zelenskyy said Ukraine should respond to Russian terror on the front line.

Meanwhile, the Nova Poshta company commented on the Russian missile strike and declared 22 October a day of mourning. The company noted that the employees had no chance to run for cover. Sirens sounded seconds before the missiles hit the building.

