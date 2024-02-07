Eng
Borrell: “Ukraine’s future is in EU”

The EU decided in December 2023 to start accession talks with Ukraine pending reforms.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
07/02/2024
1 minute read
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Photo: Josep Borrell via X/Twitter
Ukraine’s future lies with the European Union, and accession negotiations will start soon, stated EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrelll after meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 7 February.

Ukraine has been an EU candidate country since June 2022. Last December, the European Council decided to open accession talks, contingent on Ukraine enacting key reforms first.

Borrelll added that Zelenskyy requested more ammunition, drones, and air defense systems from the EU. Finding additional military equipment for Ukraine tops Borrelll’s priorities.

Previously on 7 February, Borrelll told Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv that the EU will provide Ukraine with over 1 million rounds of ammunition before 2024 ends.

However, the bloc has so far reportedly fulfilled only one-third to one-half of its 2023 pledge to supply 1 million rounds by March 2024 —contributing to Ukraine’s frontline shortages.

Since 2022, Borrelll announced, the EU has allocated €88 billion in Ukraine aid, including €28 billion in military assistance.

