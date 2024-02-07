Borrell: “Ukraine’s future is in EU”

Ukraine’s future lies with the European Union, and accession negotiations will start soon, stated EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrelll after meeting with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 7 February.

Ukraine has been an EU candidate country since June 2022. Last December, the European Council decided to open accession talks, contingent on Ukraine enacting key reforms first.

“Ukraine’s future is in the EU,” stated EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell after meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.https://t.co/kOEpyjgOwY — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 7, 2024

Borrelll added that Zelenskyy requested more ammunition, drones, and air defense systems from the EU. Finding additional military equipment for Ukraine tops Borrelll’s priorities.

Previously on 7 February, Borrelll told Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv that the EU will provide Ukraine with over 1 million rounds of ammunition before 2024 ends.

However, the bloc has so far reportedly fulfilled only one-third to one-half of its 2023 pledge to supply 1 million rounds by March 2024 —contributing to Ukraine’s frontline shortages.

Since 2022, Borrelll announced, the EU has allocated €88 billion in Ukraine aid, including €28 billion in military assistance.

