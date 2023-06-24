Putin is barricading himself against those he himself armed – Zelesnkyy on Prigozhin’s mutiny

The image by UkrInform shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the mutiny of Wagner Group’s owner Yevgeny Prigozhin against Russia’s leadership, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin is now barricading himself in Moscow against those he himself armed. According to the Ukrainian president, Putin sent the invaders to destroy another country but failed to keep them from fleeing and betraying.
“Anyone who chooses the path of evil destroys himself. […] He humiliates people and sends hundreds of thousands to war to eventually barricade himself in Moscow oblast against those he has armed. Russia has long masked its weakness and stupidity with propaganda. And now there is so much chaos that no amount of lies can hide it,” Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.
According to Zelenskyy, it is obvious that Russia is weak, and “the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our soil, the more chaos, pain, and problems it will create for itself.”
“Ukraine is able to protect Europe from the spread of Russian evil and chaos,” the Ukrainian president added.
