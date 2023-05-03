Russian milbloggers seek to frame any Russian ops as delaying Ukrainian counteroffensive – ISW

In its latest Russian offensive assessment, the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War says Russian reactions to a claimed strike against a vehicle carrying Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces Commander Maj-Gen Ihor Tantsyura suggest Russian ultranationalists seek to frame any Russian operations as delaying potential Ukrainian counteroffensive actions.

Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed on May 2 that Wagner forces struck a Ukrainian armored vehicle carrying Tantsyura en route to Bakhmut, and published a video purporting to show the strike.

Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces Spokesperson Denys Zelinskyi denied Prigozhin’s claim and stated that “everyone is alive and well.”

Prigozhin responded that Wagner would continue to operate in the area.[10]

Milbloggers widely circulated Prigozhin’s claims and framed the strike as an informational victory (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13).

A prominent milblogger claimed that Tantsyura received an order to transfer reserves to Bakhmut and prepare Ukrainian forces to conduct counterattacks in the area, likely to frame the Russian strike as an operationally significant event which delayed potential upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive actions.

Russian milbloggers claimed that the Russian strike on Pavlohrad on May 1 impacted a critical Ukrainian logistics and accumulation hub and similarly suggested that the strike would delay Ukrainian counteroffensive operations (1, 2, 3, 4, 5).

Editor’s Note

Open-source intelligence data suggest that a massive explosion observed in Pavlohrad occurred at the local chemical plant where the expired solid-fuel rocket motors for Soviet ICMBs were stored, not at the nearby train station, as multiple Russian sources claimed: Open-source intelligence data suggest that a massive explosion observed in Pavlohrad occurred at the local chemical plant where the expired solid-fuel rocket motors for Soviet ICMBs were stored, not at the nearby train station, as multiple Russian sources claimed: Conclusion: A massive explosion occurred on the site of the Pavlograd Chemical Plant. Not a train loaded with Ukrainian S-300's. "To date, more than 1.8 thousand tons of expired solid rocket fuel are stored on the site. It has been 20 years since its expiration date." 7/9 pic.twitter.com/RmbmVEnh4h — GeoConfirmed (@GeoConfirmed) May 1, 2023

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Bakhmut, Russian propaganda, Yevgeny Prigozhin