Zelenskyy and Biden discuss defense cooperation and mutiny in Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with US President Joseph Biden, Ukraine’s presidential office reported.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joe Biden discussed further defense cooperation, bolstering the capabilities of the Ukrainian army and the consequences of the mutiny in Russia, according to Ukraine’s presidential office.

“Yesterday’s events exposed the weakness of Putin’s regime,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. “The world must put pressure on Russia until international order is restored,” Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine’s President thanked his counterpart for the continued support of Ukraine, especially noting the provision of advanced Patriot air defense systems. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized how important it is for Ukraine to bolster its capabilities to protect the sky over Ukrainian cities. In this context, Zelenskyy thanked the United States for supporting the coalition of fighter jets.

Zelenskyy and Biden also discussed further expansion of defense cooperation and the need to increase Ukraine’s firepower on the battlefield with an emphasis on long-range weapons.

“I am grateful for your readiness and the readiness of the American people to stand side by side with Ukraine until the full liberation of all our territories within internationally recognized borders,” Zelenskyy said.

The Presidents coordinated their positions on the eve of the NATO Summit in Vilnius and discussed the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit, Ukraine’s presidential office reported.

Following the conversation with Joe Biden, President Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda. Zelenskyy and Duda discussed the latest developments in Russia, the situation on the battlefield in Ukraine, and the threatening situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

Zelenskyy confirmed that he had a series of international conversations on 25 June and talked with President of the United States Biden, Prime Minister of Canada Trudeau, and President of Poland Duda. The course of the Russo-Ukrainian war, mutiny in Russia, and the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station were among the primary topics of the conversation, Zelenskyy said.

