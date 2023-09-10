Ukraine regains ground in Donetsk Oblast after swift counterattack

Ukrainian forces conducted a blitzkrieg counterattack south of Avdiyivka and regained partial control of the Russian-occupied Opytne village in the Donetsk Oblast (eastern Ukraine), Vitalii Barabash, the head of the Avdiyivka Military Administration, said on 10 September during the national telethon.

According to Vitalii Barabash, the situation along the Ukrainian defense line around Avdiyivka remains difficult as the Russian forces are pressing from the north. However, the swift Ukrainian offensive south of Avdiyivka took the Russians by surprise, Barabash said.

“We have success south of Avdiyivka, and it is very significant. The enemy slept a little bit in this southern direction. They were not expecting an offensive from there,” Barabash said. “Two days ago, when the Russian military stormed the positions in the north of Avdiyivka and concentrated on that, our guys conducted a lightning operation from the south of the city, regained control of part of Opytne, and consolidated their positions. Now, the fighting continues inside the village. I hope the village will soon be fully under Ukrainian control,” Barabash added.

On 9 September, Russian troops carried out 16 massive attacks on the territory of the Avdiyivka community and shelled Ukrainian positions in the Avdiyivka sector more than 200 times, according to the head of the Avdiyivka Military Administration.

