Fire at oil depot in occupied Sevastopol element of preparation for counteroffensive – Military official

Aftermath of the massive fire at the oil terminal in Sevastopol. Photo: Telegram/razvozhaev

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces, said on the national telethon that the fire at the oil depot next to the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s base in Crimea is a preparation for active actions of the Ukrainian army, noting that undermining the enemy’s logistics is one of the elements of preparation for the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

It is rare for a Ukrainian military official to confirm, albeit indirectly, Ukraine’s involvement in an attack on a Russian facility in occupied Crimea.

“This work is preparatory to the broad full-scale offensive that everyone expects,” she said, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

In the early hours of April 29, Russian-installed “governor of Sevastopol” Mikhail Razvozhayev reported that a fuel storage tank was on fire in Kozacha Bay, which he said was caused by a drone strike. The fire destroyed at least four tanks at the oil depot.

Tags: counteroffensive, Sevastopol