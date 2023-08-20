Zelenskyy: Ukraine will continue its counteroffensive

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing, moving forward, and will continue the counter-offensive, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his August 20 visit to the Netherlands at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

“As for the counter-offensive… we are advancing, I think it’s a positive thing. I’d not forget that we are advancing and fighting not against anyone but against the Russian Federation. A mere year ago, it wanted to completely destroy and occupy us, but it failed. And now we have a counter-offensive underway. I know that we always wanted it to go faster, that [fighter jets] can speed up this process, that Russia dominates the skies, and that we will not limit ourselves to the planes,” Zelenskyy noted, according to RBC-Ukraine.

“We are not going to retreat, and this is good news. We are going to press the [Russian Federation] home,” Zelenskyy stressed.

Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of air defense, as winter is coming and Ukrainians know better than anyone what it is like to be without electricity. Earlier, the Ukrainian intelligence community reported that Russia has been planning attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure the next fall and winter. Last winter saw massive Russian attacks on power generating and distributing facilities in Ukraine, which caused multiple local and nationwide blackouts.

