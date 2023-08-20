Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will continue its counteroffensive

byYuri Zoria
20/08/2023
2 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



The Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing, moving forward, and will continue the counter-offensive, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his August 20 visit to the Netherlands at a joint press conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

“As for the counter-offensive… we are advancing, I think it’s a positive thing. I’d not forget that we are advancing and fighting not against anyone but against the Russian Federation. A mere year ago, it wanted to completely destroy and occupy us, but it failed. And now we have a counter-offensive underway. I know that we always wanted it to go faster, that [fighter jets] can speed up this process, that Russia dominates the skies, and that we will not limit ourselves to the planes,” Zelenskyy noted, according to RBC-Ukraine.

“We are not going to retreat, and this is good news. We are going to press the [Russian Federation] home,” Zelenskyy stressed.

Zelenskyy also stressed the importance of air defense, as winter is coming and Ukrainians know better than anyone what it is like to be without electricity. Earlier, the Ukrainian intelligence community reported that Russia has been planning attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure the next fall and winter. Last winter saw massive Russian attacks on power generating and distributing facilities in Ukraine, which caused multiple local and nationwide blackouts.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts