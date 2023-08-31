Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Ukraine FM urges all critics of Ukraine’s counteroffensive to “shut up”

Ukraine’s counteroffensive critics should “shut up” because they are “spitting into the face” of Ukrainian soldiers, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister says.
byYuri Zoria
31/08/2023
2 minute read
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Ukrinform
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



On 31 August, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba strongly responded to critics of the slow advancement in Ukraine’s counteroffensive, urging them to refrain from making negative comments, Politico reports.

Criticizing the slow pace of counteroffensive equals to spitting into the face of Ukrainian soldier who sacrifices his life every day, moving forward and liberating one kilometer of Ukrainian soil after another,” he told reporters during an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers that he attended in Spain, adding, “I would recommend all critics to shut up. Come to Ukraine and try to liberate one square centimeter by themselves.”

Ukraine’s counteroffensive in the country’s south kicked off in June. International experts and media often focus on its slow pace, which can be traced partly to delays among Ukraine’s allies in providing all the necessary equipment, such as tanks, missiles, and fighter jets.

“The discussion that we’re having now with the German government is on providing Taurus long-range missiles — France and the United Kingdom already did so,” Kuleba noted, claiming that Germany doesn’t have “a single objective argument” against supplying these missiles.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister believes that German supplies of the Tauruses would help our counter-defensive, and therefore it will help to end the war sooner.”

Also, Kuleba extended his plea to countries beyond Germany, urging all EU member states operating F-16 fighter jets to collaborate with the Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway in the aviation coalition to train the Ukrainian pilots and provide the aircraft.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts