“Counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place,” Zelenskyy says

Canadian MP Justin Trudeau and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 10 June 2023. Photo: Suspilne
During his joint press conference with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in Kyiv on 10 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukrainian troops are carrying out “counteroffensive and defensive actions” but noted that he would not say what stage they were at.
Journalists asked Zelenskyy about Russian President Putin’s claim on 9 June that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had started and Ukrainian troops were allegedly sustaining “significant losses.”
“From my point of view, the counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine. At what stage, I will not disclose in detail. I believe that we will definitely feel it all,” Zelenskyy replied. “I am in touch with our commanders of different directions every day,” he added, mentioining the names of five top Ukrainian generals. “Everyone is in a positive mood. Pass that on to Putin.”
Ukraine is observing operational silence regarding its long-expected full-blown counter-offensive to liberate its Russian-occupied territories. The increased fighting suggested that the counter-offensive might have started a few days ago, however, Ukrainian officials neither confirmed nor denied it.
