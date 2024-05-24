Eng
The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces are engaged in difficult battles, defending the country’s east and south while inflicting damage on the enemy, with the main actions concentrated in Kharkiv and Donetsk Oblasts.
byVira Kravchuk
24/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian forces fighting against Russian aggression.
Ukrainian forces fighting against Russian aggression. Source: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel Russian advance in Kharkiv Oblast, launch counterattack

 Ukrainian defense forces have stopped Russian troops in the Kharkiv direction and are conducting counteroffensive actions, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On 10 May, Russian forces started an offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, exploiting the delays in the military aid deliveries from Ukrainian allies and the shortages of ammunition and weapons in the Ukrainian army. 

“The situation is difficult. The defense forces continue to defend in the east and south of our country, inflicting fire damage on the enemy. The main actions are taking place in Kharkiv and Donetsk Oblasts,” said General Staff representative Ihor Prokhorenko.

He reported that the Russians were conducting offensive operations in the Kharkiv direction to create a buffer zone, but the Ukrainian forces halted them and also started counteroffensive actions.

 Russian forces also attempted to bypass the city of Kupiansk from the east to capture it but did not achieve success.

The situation in Sumy and Chernihiv Oblasts, northeastern Ukraine on the border with Russia, remains controlled despite the enemy accumulating troops on Russian territory and launching daily air and artillery strikes on border settlements. Russians also aim to destroy critical infrastructure facilities with missile and drone attacks.

Power outages, Vovchansk, and need for more Patriot systems

Currently, Ukraine is facing nationwide power outages due to a significant electricity deficit caused by increased consumption and damage from Russian strikes on power infrastructure across different Ukrainian cities. Russian strikes resulted in over $1 billion in damages to the energy system, according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

On 17 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian forces had stabilized the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast. Despite some advancements, Russian troops have only penetrated up to 10 kilometers without breaching Ukraine’s main defense lines. 

The city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast remains a primary target for Russian forces, with the fights still ongoing for the city. 

On 14 May, Zelenskyy emphasized in a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the urgent need for two Patriot air defense systems to protect northeastern Kharkiv Oblast from Russian shelling.

