US and Ukraine top military chiefs discuss Ukrainian counteroffensive

On 6 May 2023, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, talked over the phone with the US Chairman of Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley.

During the phone call, the Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces informed the US Chairman of Chiefs of Staff about preparations for the future counteroffensive operations of the Ukrainian Army. General Zaluzhnyi told his colleague about the current situation on the battlefield and expressed gratitude for the US military aid package announced earlier this week.

“I maintain a constructive dialogue with General Mark Milley. We have agreed to keep up our active cooperation. Our goal is the victory of Ukraine!” General Zaluzhnyi wrote in Telegram.

The US continues to supply Ukraine with more weapons ahead of the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive. On 3 May 2023, the Pentagon announced additional military aid for Ukraine worth $300 million. The latest military aid package includes Hydra-70 aircraft rockets, ammunition for HIMARS, and artillery and mortar rounds.

Tags: counteroffensive, military aid to Ukraine, Russian invasion of Ukraine, USA