Ukraine advances in east, south, Russian airforce “unusually active” – UK intel

In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says Ukrainian forces have penetrated the first Russian defense lines in some areas, noting that Russia’s Air force “has been unusually active over southern Ukraine.”
The ministry tweeted:
- “In the last 48 hours significant Ukrainian operations have been taking place in several sectors of eastern and southern Ukraine.”
- “In some areas, Ukrainian forces have likely made good progress and penetrated the first line of Russian defences. In others, Ukrainian progress has been slower. Russian performance has been mixed: some units are likely conducting credible manoeuvre defence operations while others have pulled back in some disorder, amid increased reports of Russian casualties as they withdraw through their own minefields.”
- “The Russian Airforce has been unusually active over southern Ukraine, where the airspace is more permissive for Russia than in other parts of the country. However, it remains unclear whether tactical airstrikes have been effective.”
