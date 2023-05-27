Ukraine is ready to launch a counteroffensive against Russian troops, Security Council Secretary says – BBC

Oleksii Danilov, the secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council. Source: Ukrayinska Pravda
In his interview with BBC, Oleksii Danilov, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council secretary, dismissed suggestions that the counteroffensive had already begun. However, the assault to retake occupied territories could begin “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, or in a week,” he added.
Danilov stressed that the Ukrainian Army would start the counteroffensive when commanders calculated “we can have the best result at that point of the war.”
The Ukrainian top security official also confirmed that Wagner’s mercenary group was withdrawing from Bakhmut and regrouping “in three locations” but would continue to fight in other parts of the front.
Tags: counteroffensive