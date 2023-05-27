Ukraine is ready to launch a counteroffensive against Russian troops, Security Council Secretary says – BBC

Oleksii Danilov, the secretary of the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council. Source: Ukrayinska Pravda

In his interview with BBC, Oleksii Danilov, the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council secretary, dismissed suggestions that the counteroffensive had already begun. However, the assault to retake occupied territories could begin “tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, or in a week,” he added.

Danilov stressed that the Ukrainian Army would start the counteroffensive when commanders calculated “we can have the best result at that point of the war.”

The Ukrainian top security official also confirmed that Wagner’s mercenary group was withdrawing from Bakhmut and regrouping “in three locations” but would continue to fight in other parts of the front.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: counteroffensive