Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready for counteroffensive – WSJ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy interviewed by Yomiuri Shimbun on a train on his way from Kherson to Kyiv on 23 March 2023. He said, "Russia must leave our territory." Photo: Yomiuri Shimbun, yomiuri.co.jp



Ukraine is ready to launch its long-expected counteroffensive to liberate its Russian-occupied territory, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says in an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on 3 June. But it could take some time and come at a heavy cost, he says.

“In my opinion, as of today, we are ready to do it (the counter-offensive, – Ed.). We would like to have certain things, but we can’t wait for months,” Zelenskyy said, adding that “We strongly believe we will succeed. I don’t know how long it will take.”

He also noted:

“To be honest, it can go a variety of ways, completely different. But we are going to do it, and we are ready,” Zelenskyy said.

