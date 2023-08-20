ISW: Ukraine continues offensive ops on three front sectors on 19 August

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front on August 19, and advanced along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast, ISW wrote.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in the Berdiansk (Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area) and Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) directions.

Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty stated that Ukrainian forces continue to maintain the initiative in the Bakhmut direction.

Geolocated footage published on August 16 indicates that Ukrainian forces recently made limited advances east of Nevelske (directly west of Donetsk City).

Additional geolocated footage published on August 19 indicates that Ukrainian forces advanced north of Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

CBS News reported on August 18 that anonymous US officials stated that Ukrainian forces are advancing in the direction of Tokmak (a major Russian stronghold in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) and have cleared a Russian minefield north of Tokmak. US officials are likely referring to recent Ukrainian advances north and east of Robotyne (about 23km northeast of Tokmak).

ISW previously assessed that recent Ukrainian advances near small settlements in the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border area and in western Zaporizhzhia are likely tactically significant because of the structure of Russian defensive lines.

These advances may allow Ukrainian forces to begin operating in less heavily mined areas of the Russian line of defense that are likely more conducive to more rapid Ukrainian gains.

Read also: