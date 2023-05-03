US to supply Ukraine with more weapons ahead of expected counteroffensive

The US is sending Ukraine about $300 million in additional military aid, including Hydra-70 aircraft rockets, ammunition for HIMARS, and artillery and mortar rounds.

According to the Pentagon, the new military package also includes:

155mm howitzers

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles

AT-4 and Carl Gustaf anti-armor weapon systems

Small arms and small arms ammunition

Small arms and small arms ammunition Demolition munitions for obstacle clearing

Trucks and trailers to transport heavy equipment

Testing and diagnostic equipment to support vehicle maintenance and repair

Spare parts and other field equipment

Tags: Assistance, US