The Pentagon has given a tacit endorsement of Ukraine’s long-range attacks on targets inside Russia after President Putin’s multiple missile strikes against Kyiv’s critical infrastructure, The Times reports citing a US defense source.
Since Russia started its missile campaign against civilian infrastructure in October, the Pentagon has “revised its threat assessment of the war in Ukraine” including new judgments “about whether arms shipments to Kyiv might lead to a military confrontation between Russia and NATO,” The Times wrote adding that Washington is now likelier going to supply Kyiv with longer-range weapons.
Read also:
The mysterious weapons behind Ukraine strikes on Russian airbases
Recent strikes show Ukraine can conduct long-range operations on Russia without western equipment -FT
Three things Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian strategic airbases change in the war
Tags: Russia, Ukrainian drone strikes, US