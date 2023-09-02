WSJ: Ukrainian troops break through main Russian defensive line on southern front

Ukrainian forces managed to break through the main Russian defensive line in southeastern Ukraine, which may accelerate the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the coming months, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

An unnamed Ukrainian officer told the WSJ that the Ukrainian Army advanced on Russian defensive lines from three directions and started to attack fortified Russian positions on the western flank of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Verbove is located beyond the first line of the Russian defense, southeast of Robotyne (the recently liberated Russian stronghold).

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ approach to Verbove means that the Ukrainians have broken through the main line of Russian defense, which is an extensive system of minefields, trenches, and anti-tank barriers supported by artillery.

Thus, after three months of grinding advance in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, Ukraine’s Armed Forces “accelerate thrust along the main line of attack,” according to the WSJ.

Related: