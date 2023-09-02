Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

WSJ: Ukrainian troops break through main Russian defensive line on southern front

bySerge Havrylets
02/09/2023
1 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers with a Ukrainian flag. Source: Ukraine General Staff
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Ukrainian forces managed to break through the main Russian defensive line in southeastern Ukraine, which may accelerate the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the coming months, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

An unnamed Ukrainian officer told the WSJ that the Ukrainian Army advanced on Russian defensive lines from three directions and started to attack fortified Russian positions on the western flank of Verbove in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Verbove is located beyond the first line of the Russian defense, southeast of Robotyne (the recently liberated Russian stronghold).

Ukrainian counteroffensive: Genocide of Russian artillery

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ approach to Verbove means that the Ukrainians have broken through the main line of Russian defense, which is an extensive system of minefields, trenches, and anti-tank barriers supported by artillery.

Thus, after three months of grinding advance in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, Ukraine’s Armed Forces “accelerate thrust along the main line of attack,” according to the WSJ.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts