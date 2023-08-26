Commander believes Ukraine forces broke through Russia’s toughest defense line in south

A Ukrainian commander fighting in the country’s south told Reuters he believes that Ukrainian forces have broken through the most difficult line of Russian defenses on the southern front and will now be able to advance more quickly.

In June, Ukraine started a counteroffensive in the south. However, their progress toward the Sea of Azov was hindered by strongly fortified Russian defense lines bolstered by strategically placed minefields, resulting in a slow advance in their southward push.

On 23 August, Ukrainian forces reportedly raised the national flag in Robotyne in the southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, about 10 km south of the frontline town of Orikhiv. Among the troops participating in the liberation of Robotyne was the Skala battalion.

“We don’t stop here,” the battalion’s commander having the callsign Skala told Reuters. “Next we have (the town of) Berdiansk, and then more. I made it clear to my fighters at once: our goal is not Robotyne, our goal is (the Sea of) Azov.”

The Azov Sea port city of Berdiansk is some 100 km from Robotyne and has been occupied by Russian forces since the beginning of the all-out war last year.

The Skala commander said his troops passed the heavily mined main roads:

“I’m sure we’ll go faster from here,” Skala said, aading that two houses in Robotyne were still under Russian control.

According to Skala, Ukrainian forces have now entered the area where only “Russian logistics” groups are present and without Russian defenses as difficult to break through.

