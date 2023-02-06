Zelensky announces sanctions on Russian nuclear industry

On 6 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced imposing new sanctions on the Russian nuclear industry as the country continues to repel the Kremlin’s aggression.

“Today we have another sanctions step by our country against the terrorist state. The NSDC decision on sanctions against Russia’s nuclear industry has been put into effect,” the Ukrainian leader said.

This will not be the last decision of Ukraine to impose restrictions on the Russian nuclear industry for shelling nuclear power plants, using NPPs as a cover for shelling, and threatening other countries’ sovereignty.

“The point of our steps is also to bolster the efforts of our diplomats to extend global sanctions to this part of the Russian aggression machine,” Zelenskyy added.

The presidential website published a list of 200 legal entities that were sanctioned for 50 years, including the Russian state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom, its subsidiaries, and the Russian joint-stock company Zaporizhzhia NPP Operating Organisation, according to officials.

Tags: Rosatom, Russia, Ukraine