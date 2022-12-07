Recent strikes show Ukraine can conduct long-range operations on Russia without western equipment -FT

Ukraine has urged its allies for months to supply long-range missiles so it can hit Russian military bases.

This week Kyiv showed it could conduct strikes without western equipment after it launched drones that hit three military bases deep inside Russia — one only 160 km from Moscow, the Financial Times reported.

One of the bases, the Engels airfield near Saratov is a base for Russian long-range nuclear-capable bombers. It is also a launching ground for cruise missile attacks on the civilians infrastructure.

Serhiy Kuzan, head of the Ukrainian Security and Co-operation Centre think-tank in Kyiv, suggested the drones may have been made by state arms producer Ukroboronprom, which recently said it was testing an attack drone with a 1,000km range. According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, however, the drones were updated versions of Soviet-era unmanned TU-141 reconnaissance aircraft that date back to the 1970s.

