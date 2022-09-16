US President approves 600 mn USD military aid package to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden approves $600 mn military aid package to Ukraine which will include additional munitions for the High Mobility Artillery Missile Systems (HIMARS), four 105 mm howitzers, 36,000 shells for howitzers, 1,000 high-precision 155 mm artillery shells, and four anti-artillery radars, the White House reported.

In addition, the USA will supply four trucks and eight trailers for the transportation of heavy equipment, anti-drone aerial systems, demining equipment, Claymore antipersonnel mines, explosive charges, small arms and ammunition, night vision devices, and winter uniforms.

“I delegate to the US Secretary of State the authority to allocate up to 600 million dollars for defense equipment and services of the Ministry of Defense (US), military training and training to provide assistance to Ukraine,” Biden said.

