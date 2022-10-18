Italy provided the new package of military assistance for Ukraine

Ukraine’s Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov stated this on twitter. He also thanked the Italian government and the Minister of Defense for providing a new package of military aid for Ukraine.

We are very grateful to 🇮🇹 Government and Minister @guerini_lorenzo for providing the new package of military assistance to 🇺🇦, that will help us to significantly enhаnce our defence capabilities against russian aggression.

As was reported earlier, Lorenzo Guerini, the Minister of Defense of Italy, said about the content of the upcoming fifth military aid package to Ukraine that it will include “military vehicles, materials and equipment.”