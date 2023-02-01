US funds not misused in Ukraine, US Treasury says – Reuters

On 31 Jan, the US Treasury Department said it had no evidence that US funds had been misused in Ukraine, but would continue to work closely with Ukrainian authorities to ensure appropriate safeguards were in place to prevent corruption.

“We have no indication that US funds have been misused in Ukraine,” Treasury spokesperson Megan Apper said in an interview with Reuters. She added that the Treasury would continue to work with the World Bank on tracking US disbursements.

Last week, US lawmakers praised Ukraine’s government for taking action against corruption and insisted that military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine should continue.

