Bombs target base of Russian invaders in Kherson Oblast

On November 4, Yevhen Ryshchuk, the mayor of Oleshki in Kherson Oblast, informed that several blasts were heard at a Russian base in a hotel.

The base was located in a village next to the city. According to him, after the strikes, Russian ammunition exploded for two hours.

Later, the Deputy of the Kherson Regional Council Serhii Khlan in an interview for Espreso TV confirmed the information. He noted that Ukrainian Army destroyed the Russian base used for the deportation of Ukrainians.

Tags: Kherson, Russian soldiers, Ukraine