Four civilians killed in Russia’s morning artillery attack on Kherson (updated)

Bus stop in Kherson destroyed by a Russian artillery attack on the morning of 9 March 2023. The attack killed three people. Source.

On the morning of 9 March, Russian troops carried out another indiscriminate artillery attack on Kherson. A local Telegram channel reported explosions in the city “since early morning.” At least three districts of the city were under fire, according to social media reports.

One of the Russian shells destroyed a bus stop on Kherson’s Korabelna Square, killing two civilians, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported. Fragments of the shell also hit a shop, killing a woman inside.

Earlier today, at least 11 civilians were killed in several regions of Ukraine by the Russian massive missile and drone attack last night.

Update:

The death toll of Russia’s shelling of Kherson rose to four, according to the head of the press office of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Kherson, Russian shelling